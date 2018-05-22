NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal panel says drivers in the November 2016 deadly school bus crashes in Baltimore and Chattanooga, Tennessee shouldn’t have been behind the wheel.

The National Transportation Safety Board discussed its report Tuesday.

Baltimore driver Glenn Chappell had no children on board when he rear-ended a car and hit a transit bus. Chappell and five people on the other bus died.

The presentation said Chappell was likely incapacitated, and often omitted his history of seizures. It said Chappell regained licensing with fraudulent documents.

Authorities also said Johnthony Walker was speeding when he crashed in Chattanooga, killing six children. He faces a four-year prison sentence.

The panel found Walker had two prior bus crashes and unsafe driving complaints. It says he was talking on his cellphone when the bus crashed in 2016.

