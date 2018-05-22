BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local man who coaches youth volleyball has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

Marc Stephen Moore Jr. has been charged with multiple counts of sex abuse of a minor, solicitation of a minor, fourth-degree sex offenses, and distribution and possession of child pornography.

He faces charges in both Anne Arundel and Howard County following a joint investigation.

Police in Howard County first began investigating after 16-year-old girl reported that she had been sexually abused by Moore at the Maryland Junior Sports Center in Jessup, where Moore was a volleyball coach.

The victim told police she had been touched inappropriately by Moore, and that he had her take nude photos of herself, which Moore then took.

Police were told that a similar incident had taken place at a home in Anne Arundel County.

Anne Arundel County police investigated these allegations, leading to charges being brought against Moore, who was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Anyone who may have additional information on Moore, or who may have been abused by Moore is asked to contact police at (410) 313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov or at (410) 222-4733.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook