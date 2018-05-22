WASHINGTON D.C. (WJZ) — Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Twitter Monday that she has adopted a baby.

In an attached press release she explains that she began the adoption journey late in 2017 and that the process advanced sooner than she expected. She says she’s proud to announce that she’s now a mom.

It is with great joy and excitement that I share with you that late last year, I decided to begin the adoption journey. I was not sure how long it would take, and to my delight, it advanced much sooner than I expected. So today, I am proud to announce that I am a mom! pic.twitter.com/q9qoz587IL — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) May 22, 2018

“As any new mother would feel – I am thriled, nervous and looking forward to each and every stage,” the statement reads. “I will be taking the next week or so to enjoy these precious moments with my new baby.”

Mayor Bowser asked for some private time with her baby but says she has confidence in her “great team” and doesn’t think her office will miss a beat.

Congratulations Mayor Bowser!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook