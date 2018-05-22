BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Showers, as predicted yesterday for today, are here. The forecast is on track and I am looking at a beautiful three day run of weather in the Mid-Atlantic leading up to the traffic jam going to “OC” on Route 50, I mean the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend!

Yep our focus officially shifts to Ocean City. Whether it be actually, or just in our minds eye, you can hear the surf, you can smell the ocean. You can see the mist as you look down the beach, and you can feel the sea breeze. And hopefully sooner than later we make that run “down the ocean.”

Here locally it’s when will you have that first hours long crab feast? Sweet corn lay in our future, and what flavor of snowball will I get tonight at “the” stand.

Friday’s weather looks real good. Saturday add some clouds to the mix. Sunday will be a variably cloudy day with a chance of a shower, (but right now by no means a wash out), then a sunnier and more stable forecast for Monday.

Can I be honest, just discussing this stuff makes today’s showers insignificant. Ya ready?

MB!

