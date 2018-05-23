FALLSTON, Md, (WJZ) — The loss of Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio has sent shock waves across the state of Maryland.

As many share their condolences and want to find a way to honor her legacy, her family is asking that they donate to two Maryland organizations that were close to Caprio’s heart instead of sending flowers to her viewing and funeral.

She loved animals, the outdoors and had a passion for police work, which is why it’s not a surprise her family has asked that the public donate to the Baltimore County Police Relief Fund and the Humane Society of Harford County.

In 2015, Caprio adopted her dog Doodle from the Humane Society, according to the shelter’s marketing coordinator Erin Long.

Long said that they were shocked to learn that the family had chosen their shelter as one of the recipients of donations.

“We didn’t know this was going to happen,” she said. “We feel so humbled by this.”

The donations will help supplement the organization’s $1.5 million budget by helping to feed and shelter animals, keep the lights on, heat and cool the building and help with medical expenses for the animals that come into the Fallston shelter.

The shelter takes in about 3,500 animals a year.

Long said the organization has already received about 25 donations for something between $500 to $700.

You can make donations by mailing them to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047 or donationg online at www.HarfordShelter.org.

As for the Baltimore County Police Assistance Relief (PAR Fund), it helps active-duty officers “dealing with unrecoverable financial difficulties. illness, family crisis, injury, and even death are all contributing factors that can cause a person’s financial well being to spiral out of control.”

You can help support the PAR Fund by sending a donation to FOP Lodge 4, 9304 Harford Road, Baltimore, Maryland or donate online at http://www.bcoparfund.com/

