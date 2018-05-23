BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 65-year-old man was shot Wednesday night after police say an altercation led to a shooting at a gas station in East Baltimore.

Officers responded to East North Avenue at Gay Street for a report of a shooting around 7:07 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the victim was at a gas station in the 1900 block of Belair Road where he was shot by unidentified suspects who were involved in an altercation.

Police say the man was not the intended target.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook