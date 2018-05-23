BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some beautiful weather here today, tomorrow, and Friday. A big dome of high pressure is building in, and there you have the driving force behind that fine outlook. That High is also the driving force behind a change now becoming a part of the end of the holiday weekend, and five day forecast.

That High is going to lodge over the Western Atlantic. It is going to become a humidity pump. Now, because of that, Sunday and Monday are featuring clouds and showers. (More so Monday than Sunday. But Sunday will be, right now-at best, variably cloudy.

Fact of the matter is this,… keep your eye on that time period Sunday through Monday. A lot can, possibly, change between this mid-week, and then. And maybe not in our favor.

I don’t want to end on that bummer of a note so let’s enjoy the next few days. Or in the words of the Monty Python song, from “Search for the Holy Grail, “Keep on the sunny side of life.” Yes that song sung during a plague scene.

MB!

