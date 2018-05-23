SLAIN OFFICER: 4 Teenagers Charged After Baltimore County Police Officer Is Killed | Remembering Ofc. Amy CaprioFuneral Arrangements Set For Fallen Officer
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a child was taken to a local hospital after being struck by an SUV outside a Baltimore County middle school Wednesday afternoon.

The Baltimore County Police Department confirms the wreck happened at Lansdowne Middle School, just after 2:45 p.m.

The child was struck by the SUV, which stayed at the scene, and the child was then taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.

No further details have been released at this time.

