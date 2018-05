CHURCHVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was airlifted to a trauma center after a mortar exploded in his face, a Harford County Fire official said.

The man was injured around 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Hopewell Road in Churchville, Maryland.

Details about what led to the incident have not been released.

The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook