BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A D.C. teacher turned his graduation ceremony in Baltimore into an inspirational field trip for his entire third-grade class.

Alejandro Diasgranados graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a Masters of Science in Education on Wednesday, and he wanted his students there to see what their futures could look like.

Diasgranados, known to his students as Mr. Dias, got ready for his graduation with support from his third-graders at Aiton Elementary School.

“Mr. Dias is a fun teacher. He has been my teacher for two years now. He has took us to a lot of places,” student Daynia Sankoh said.

Diasgranados is known for taking his students on exciting adventures, and he brought them along to his graduation ceremony at Hopkins.

“Many of them haven’t been to a college graduation or a high school graduation as well, so it’s more than just a field trip, it’s an experience,” the teacher explained.

In addition to his family, 40 of his students also sat in the audience.

“Mr. Dias, he taught me how to write, how to read, how to be good, how to be successful,” student Dresean McNeil said.

Diasgranados also had the student make graduation caps to wear.

“They are completely invested in going to college at the age of seven and eight and that’s what teachers like us in elementary school do, we try to get them that passion at an early age,” Diasgranados said.

The teacher said they aren’t just caps — they represent their hopes and dreams.

“I want to grow up to be a teacher just like Mr. Dias,” student Kinaya Jackson said.

Diasgranados raised more than $2,000 with a GoFundMe page to bring his students on the special field trip to Baltimore.

After the graduation, the students went to the National Aquarium in Baltimore.

