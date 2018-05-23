BALTIMORE (AP) — Democratic candidates for governor of Maryland are scheduled to endorse a plan to help protect the Affordable Care Act in Maryland.

The Maryland Health Care for All Coalition is announcing the candidates who support the plan on Wednesday at a news conference in Baltimore.

The plan would create an individual health care mandate at the state level. The proposal differs from the federal mandate that is set to expire, because the Maryland plan would give people the option of putting a down payment on health insurance, instead of paying a penalty if they don’t have it.

Legislation to do that stalled this year in the Maryland General Assembly, but supporters are pushing to revive the plan next year.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)