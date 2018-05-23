SLAIN OFFICER: 4 Teenagers Charged After Baltimore County Police Officer Is Killed | Officer Identified As 29-Year-Old Amy CaprioFuneral Arrangements Set For Fallen Officer
BALTIMORE (AP) — Democratic candidates for governor of Maryland are scheduled to endorse a plan to help protect the Affordable Care Act in Maryland.

The Maryland Health Care for All Coalition is announcing the candidates who support the plan on Wednesday at a news conference in Baltimore.

The plan would create an individual health care mandate at the state level. The proposal differs from the federal mandate that is set to expire, because the Maryland plan would give people the option of putting a down payment on health insurance, instead of paying a penalty if they don’t have it.

Legislation to do that stalled this year in the Maryland General Assembly, but supporters are pushing to revive the plan next year.

