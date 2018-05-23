BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a controversial season with players protesting during the national anthem, the NFL is considering several new options for how to handle the upcoming season. One of those is causing quite a stir.

Sports Illustrated reports that NFL owners are considering a two-part rule. Part one would be that the home team will decide for both teams if they will come out of the locker room for the anthem. Part two would be that if they do come onto the field, anyone who does kneel will be penalized 15 yards.

The kneeling began with quarterback Colin Kaepernick who did so to protest police brutality throughout the nation. Fellow teammates and players joined in by kneeling themselves, linking arms, or raising fists to show solidarity.

Teammates Kaepernick and Eric Reid are currently suing the league and alleging that NFL teams colluded to keep them unemployed after they began protesting.

Some on Twitter questioned how the rule would be enforced. If players from both teams knelt, would the penalties cancel out? And many questioned if the rule infringes on a player’s freedom of speech.

The discussion has continued for months as the league met with the Players Coalition to address their concerns back in October. The two groups agreed to a seven-year, $89 million social-justice partnership. The money will reportedly go towards criminal justice reform, law enforcement/community relations, and education. The meeting did not end with a resolution to the kneeling controversy.

The news comes after President Trump praised NASCAR as a sport for “patriotic Americans” and noted that fans stand for the national anthem “proudly waving our flag and roaring with joy at the words, ‘Start your engines.'”

