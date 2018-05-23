SLAIN OFFICER: 4 Teenagers Charged After Baltimore County Police Officer Is Killed | Remembering Ofc. Amy CaprioFuneral Arrangements Set For Fallen Officer
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Maryland pastor, his minister son and another church leader with sexually abusing four teen girls in a program for at-risk youth.

Prince George’s County police say the abuse happened between 2001 and 2008 when the victims were in a program run by the Oxon Hill Assembly of Jesus Christ in Fort Washington.

The suspects were identified Wednesday as 67-year-old Joshua William Wright of Brandywine; his 46-year-old son, William Joshua Wright of White Plains; and 40-year-old Donald Jackson, also of White Plains.

Police say the elder Wright is head pastor of the church, where his son is a minster. Jackson is the elder Wright’s son-in-law and one of the church leaders.

Police say the girls were abused at the suspects’ homes, various parks and the church itself.

