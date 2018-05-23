Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl and her father.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says Heydan Noel Martin and her father, 32-year-old Brendan O’Neal Martin, were last seen May 4.
Police say they were last seen together in the 600 block of Churchville Road in Bel Air.
Detectives say Heydan is 3-feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has blonde hair. Brendan is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds and has dark hair.
If you have any info on their whereabouts you’re asked to call police at 443-409-3256 or 911.
