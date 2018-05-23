SLAIN OFFICER: 4 Teenagers Charged After Baltimore County Police Officer Is Killed | Remembering Ofc. Amy CaprioFuneral Arrangements Set For Fallen Officer
Filed Under:Harford County, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl and her father.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says Heydan Noel Martin and her father, 32-year-old Brendan O’Neal Martin, were last seen May 4.

Police say they were last seen together in the 600 block of Churchville Road in Bel Air.

Detectives say Heydan is 3-feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has blonde hair. Brendan is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds and has dark hair.

If you have any info on their whereabouts you’re asked to call police at 443-409-3256 or 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch