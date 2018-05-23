BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl and her father.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says Heydan Noel Martin and her father, 32-year-old Brendan O’Neal Martin, were last seen May 4.

Police say they were last seen together in the 600 block of Churchville Road in Bel Air.

MISSING PERSON

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is looking for 5-year-old Heydan Martin and her father. If you know where they are, call Detective Skica or 911! pic.twitter.com/1W8rsm3Xvr — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) May 23, 2018

Detectives say Heydan is 3-feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has blonde hair. Brendan is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds and has dark hair.

If you have any info on their whereabouts you’re asked to call police at 443-409-3256 or 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook