BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man who police say is a repeat offender has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Baltimore Police officers were called to the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue for a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found a 56-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers later found the suspect, who police say was armed with a handgun, in the 3700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue.

The suspect, 37-year-old Mingo Watson, was taken to Central Booking where he was charged.

