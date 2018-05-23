HOWARD CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 32-year-old Virginia man has been arrested after police say he raped a 13-year-old Maryland boy once a week for the past five months.

Joseph Coffinberger has been charged with rape and sexual solicitation of a minor. He is being held without bond.

Police began investigating this week after the boy told his parents that Coffinberger would drive up from Virginia to have sex with him at least once a week since January.

Coffinberger would reportedly pick up the boy near his home and take him to a motel.

Howard County police officers were waiting to arrest Coffinberger when he arrived to pick the boy up on May 22.

Police “are concerned” that Coffinberger may have sexually assaulted other children in Maryland or Virginia, and they are asking anyone with information to come call (410) 313-2630 or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

