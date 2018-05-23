SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested a third suspect in a Maryland armored car robbery in which thieves made off with more than $1.3 million.

Court documents show that 42-year-old Michael D. Watts of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested last week at his girlfriend’s house in Queens.

An FBI agent said in a sworn statement that Watts admitted to participating in the January robbery outside a State Employees Credit Union branch in Salisbury.

Two other men, 48-year–old Orneth Patrick South of Charlotte, North Carolina, and 38-year-old Ryan Shevin Smith of Princess Anne, Maryland, also are charged with robbing a Loomis armored car driver at gunpoint.

If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in prison the robbery, and up to life in prison for the firearm charge.

