BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday was a beautiful, sunny and dry day all across the region.

Tomorrow will be a pleasant repeat!

Slightly warmer and a slight bump in the humidity will follow on Friday.

By Saturday, a few pop-up showers may develop by later in the day and evening, and it will be rather warm and more humid as well.

On Sunday, a similar pattern may foster a few later afternoon showers, but it will still be warm.

On Memorial Day, we still have a chance of a later afternoon shower in some spots as well, and we are still looking at warm temperatures again. Our normal high for the weekend is about 76 to 77 degrees, but we will be in the mid 80’s this year!

Have a nice holiday, if you are off.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook