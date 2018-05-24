BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We have another beautiful day in progress, and one more day of this FINE run of weather to go. Sunny, now lower humidity, and a high in the low 80’s today. We will amp the temperature and humidity up a bit tomorrow. Make it the mid upper 80’s.

Yesterday in blogs, and vlogs, we have discussed the potential difficulties in the forecast for Sunday and Monday. And sorry to say nothing has changed. We will continue to watch and hope, as I do not think the final forecast solution has been written, yet.

Let’s talk a look down to the “Tropics” where life is getting active. At this point you may have thought, “so soon?” Well to be honest Hurricane Season does start shortly. I get the, “already” but yep we are looking at what is called “Invest 90-L” an area of disturbed weather near Belize, and the Yucatan Peninsula. Land, and other factors like wind sheering, will diminish the chances of this becoming anything more than a big slug of rain in the short run. But once that Low gets out into the waters of the warmer Gulf of Mexico it could strengthen a bit. I do not think this will become a huge Gulf Coast, or Florida, issue but that rain will travel North. Will there be any impact on our weather next week? Time will tell. But it is “game on for the inter-tropical convergence zone.”

MB!

