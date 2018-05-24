FALLEN OFFICER: 4 Teenagers Charged As Adults In Baltimore Co. Police Officer's Murder | Remembering Ofc. Amy CaprioFuneral Arrangements Set For Fallen Officer | Road Closures For Ofc. Amy Caprio's Viewing
Filed Under:Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy, who was last seen Tuesday.

Baltimore police say they need your help locating Larante Collins, who was last seen in the 500 block of Decker Street.

larante collins Baltimore Police Searching For Missing 12 Year Old Boy

Collins is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, shorts and “Fila” sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Collins is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch