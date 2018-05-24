BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy, who was last seen Tuesday.

Baltimore police say they need your help locating Larante Collins, who was last seen in the 500 block of Decker Street.

Collins is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, shorts and “Fila” sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Collins is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

