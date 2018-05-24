BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City announced Thursday that the city’s summer youth curfew is set to begin Memorial Day Weekend.

The curfew takes effect Friday for youth ages 16 and under.

Youth under the age of 14 need to be indoors from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., while youth ages 14 – 16 have an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

The City says youth who violate the curfew will be taken home by Baltimore police.

Outreach staff with the Community Action Partnership (CAP) program of the Mayor’s Office of Human Services will then follow up in person with youth and their families to conduct an assessment, offer supportive services and provide referrals to activities and community resources.

The City will not have physical curfew centers this year like last summer.

The summer curfew is in effect until August 26.

