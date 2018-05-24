ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland Republican says his decision to not challenge a county executive wasn’t influenced by the $6,000 given to his campaign by the potential rival.

The Capital reports that Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh gave County Councilman John Grasso’s campaign the sum a day before Grasso filed for state senate instead of running against him.

Grasso says he decided not to challenge Schuh in the primary because the county executive “addressed all the issues” where they disagreed. He says the $6,000 was a byproduct of his decision.

The $6,000 received by Grasso’s campaign on March 12 is the most money Schuh has transferred from his campaign fund to others this election cycle.

Schuh campaign spokeswoman Megan Miller says Schuh thinks Grasso “is terrific for his community.”

