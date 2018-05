BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Don Mohler was unanimously voted as interim Baltimore County Executive following the death of Kevin Kamenetz.

Mohler served as chief of staff for Kamenetz, who passed away May 10 after going into cardiac arrest.

Baltimore County Councilman Tom Quirk nominated Mohler, who was then approved by a 7-0 vote by the city council during their meeting Thursday.

