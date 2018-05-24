PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Two cruisers draped in bunting signify the somber day in Perry Hall, Maryland as the community pays its respects to the family of Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio.

Caprio died in the line of duty Monday while responding to a burglary in progress call. Police have charged four teenagers with her death.

So many people lined the streets, patiently waiting to pay their respects at Caprio’s viewing.

The viewing for Caprio is being held Thursday at Schimunek Funeral Home.

RELATED: Road Closures For Ofc. Amy Caprio’s Viewing

Harford County recruits silently march in to honor Caprio and there were gestures of solidarity up and down Belair Road for a young officer killed in the line of duty.

Harford Co. recruits enter Schimunek funeral home for Officer Amy Caprio’s viewing. pic.twitter.com/I49ILo9PIN — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) May 24, 2018

Members of the community are vowing to be there as a sign of support.

RELATED: How You Can Honor Amy Caprio’s Life

Thank you, Forensic Artist Jonny Castro, for creating this an incredible tribute to our fallen hero, Officer Amy Caprio. Officer Caprio's funeral service will be on May 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mountain Christian Church-New Life Center. @BACOPoliceFire @BACOemergency #FallenHero pic.twitter.com/KbngVJlo6t — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) May 24, 2018

One viewing is underway until 5 p.m. another one for the public will be held from 7 to 9 p.m.

A funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Mountain Christian Church.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook