PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Two cruisers draped in bunting signify the somber day in Perry Hall, Maryland as the community pays its respects to the family of Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio.
Caprio died in the line of duty Monday while responding to a burglary in progress call. Police have charged four teenagers with her death.
So many people lined the streets, patiently waiting to pay their respects at Caprio’s viewing.
The viewing for Caprio is being held Thursday at Schimunek Funeral Home.
RELATED: Road Closures For Ofc. Amy Caprio’s Viewing
Harford County recruits silently march in to honor Caprio and there were gestures of solidarity up and down Belair Road for a young officer killed in the line of duty.
Members of the community are vowing to be there as a sign of support.
RELATED: How You Can Honor Amy Caprio’s Life
One viewing is underway until 5 p.m. another one for the public will be held from 7 to 9 p.m.
A funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Mountain Christian Church.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook