WASHINGTON (CBS) — President Trump has cancelled the upcoming summit between the United States and the North Koreans in a new letter released on Thursday. The news comes after Mr. Trump has expressed some doubt over the June 12 date in Singapore, recently telling Fox News yesterday, “We’ll see what happens,” but still expressed some optimism that it would take place.

“We have certain conditions. We’ll see what happens. But there’s a good chance,” he added of the meeting.

Trump writes in the letter that he was “very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.”

This is a developing story.

