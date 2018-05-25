BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert Friday for the Baltimore metro area.

A Code Orange Alert means air pollution concentrations could be unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.

Warmer today with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s for most areas… Mid to upper 70s at higher elevations. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/7brfZOikgA — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 25, 2018

The National Weather Service recommends avoiding strenuous activity or outdoor exercise to minimize possible effects.

