BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Commuters in Baltimore County can expect road closures and traffic delays Friday.

Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio’s funeral will be held May 25 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Mountain Christian Church – New Life Center at 1802 Mountain Road, Joppa, MD 21085.

The burial will then be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens at 200 E. Padonia Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093.

FUNRL : Joppa (Harford Co) : RT-152 (Mountain Rd) : Between Jerusalem Rd and Stockton Rd – Funeral Procession – the procession route for Officer Amy Caprio –

Caprio's funeral will be held at 10am Friday at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa with closures starting pic.twitter.com/DtVJVmJgH9 — Sharon Gibala WJZ (@SharonGibala) May 25, 2018

The funeral procession is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. and will follow this route:

East onto Mountain Road to I-95 South

South on I-95 to I-695 West

West on I-695 to I-83 North

North on I-83 to Exit 17- Padonia Road

East onto Padonia Road to the entrance of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens

