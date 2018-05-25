WJZ WEATHER: Air Quality Alert For Parts Of MarylandWJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

FALLEN OFFICER: Hundreds Pay Their Respects At Viewing For Ofc. Amy Caprio | Funeral To Be Held Friday | 4 Teenagers Charged As Adults  
Filed Under:Amy Caprio, Baltimore County police, Road closures

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Commuters in Baltimore County can expect road closures and traffic delays Friday.

Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio’s funeral will be held May 25 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Mountain Christian Church – New Life Center at 1802 Mountain Road, Joppa, MD 21085.

The burial will then be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens at 200 E. Padonia Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093.

RELATED: Funeral Arrangements Set For Slain Baltimore County Police Officer

The funeral procession is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. and will follow this route:

  • East onto Mountain Road to I-95 South
  • South on I-95 to I-695 West
  • West on I-695 to I-83 North
  • North on I-83 to Exit 17- Padonia Road
  • East onto Padonia Road to the entrance of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch