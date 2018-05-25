Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Commuters in Baltimore County can expect road closures and traffic delays Friday.
Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio’s funeral will be held May 25 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Mountain Christian Church – New Life Center at 1802 Mountain Road, Joppa, MD 21085.
The burial will then be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens at 200 E. Padonia Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093.
The funeral procession is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. and will follow this route:
- East onto Mountain Road to I-95 South
- South on I-95 to I-695 West
- West on I-695 to I-83 North
- North on I-83 to Exit 17- Padonia Road
- East onto Padonia Road to the entrance of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
