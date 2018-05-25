BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In honor of Memorial Day and the sacrifices made by those in the military, several businesses are offering discounts and freebies to veterans and active military.

Cinemark Movie Theatres

If you want to see a movie, you can take advantage of special military discounts at select Cinemark locations.

Domino’s Pizza

Get a large, carry out, two-topping pizza for just $5.99

Fogo de Chao

Veterans get 50 percent off their meal and their guests (up to three) will receive 10 percent off their meal as well.

Hooters

A valid military ID will get vets a free meal with the purchase of any drink at the national chain.

King’s Dominion

Free admission for retired and active military personnel

McCormick & Schmick’s

It’s not just veterans and active military who get the free entree at this chain. Gold Star parents and spouses are also eligible for 2018.

Outback Steakhouse

Take 20 percent off your bill with a military ID.

Phillips Seafood

In honor of Memorial Day, Phillips Seafood is offering a complimentary entrée up to a $50 value to all currently serving military personnel and veterans. Must provide military ID or other proof of service. To make a reservation call 410-685-6600.

