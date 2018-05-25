KENT ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Five students have been referred to the Department of Juvenile Services for their roles in a video that appears to show several boys assaulting another boy at Kent Island High School.

According to the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, the five juveniles were referred for the offenses of false imprisonment and second-degree assault.

The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Department investigated the incident, which is said to have occurred on April 13 inside a school locker room.

The Department of Juvenile Services will determine the “necessary guidance, treatment and rehabilitation pursuant to the standard protocol of the department.”

This investigation started after cell phone video was sent to the sheriff’s department that appeared to show a male teenager “restrained and assaulted” by members of the Kent Island High School JV lacrosse team.

The school district also investigated this case, and could hand down separate punishments.

