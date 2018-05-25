OCEAN CITY (WJZ) — For the second summer in a row, many Maryland schools are beginning after Labor Day, giving families extra time to relax, with Memorial Day weekend kicking off the summer season.

Every year, Ocean City welcomes about 8 million visitors, a bulk of that is during the summer.

And with the extra week of summer vacation, Ocean City gets a huge boost in tourists and revenue, which is critical for their success.

“Swim on the beach, get fries and ice cream,” said Michael Butler, who is visiting Ocean City.

“Just to get away from everyday life, relax, enjoy, meet new people,” visitor Deb Swartz said.

“Come and play on the boardwalk and get to go swimming, have lots of fun,” Jenna Hall added.

Every visitor has a special Ocean City tradition.

“Everybody has been kind of cooped up all winter-long, and the weather has been lousy, and they’re going to come down here relax and enjoy the beach, enjoy the boardwalk,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan.

With Maryland schools starting after Labor Day, the iconic getaway has even more to bank on.

“101 days of summer,” Meehan added. “Memorial Day to Labor Day, that’s really the focus point. That’s where we become center stage.”

Plenty to love, from the sandy shores that stretch for miles, to the indoor attractions.

“You have to hang out outside, you can come in here, spend a couple hours with us inside the air condition,” said Brandon Ely, GM of Ripley’s Believe it or Not. “Get out of the heat for a little bit.”

A unique boardwalk museum filled with hundreds of artifacts, oddities, and exhibits.

“Brings stuff from all around the world to different establishments, and how many places do you get to see a real human shrunken head, or how many places do you see different oddities like the tallest human man,” Ely said.

Ocean City is the place to indulge.

If the fun in the sun has you hungry, stop by the oldest popcorn and candy shop on the boardwalk.

“Such a tradition for people,” owner of Dolle’s Candyland, Anna Dolle-Bushnell, said. “Can’t leave the beach without some great treats and popcorn and salt water taffy,”

The resort town relies heavily on the summer tourism to fuel their businesses.

“Really count on the season and weather and wonderful customers to come back and see us every year to sustain us,” Dolle-Bushnell said.

A destination that is overflowing with memories.

“For me, it’s because I’ve been coming here since I was a little child,” visitor Sheryl Hinmon said. “My parents used to bring me here, my church used to come.”

“Coming to OC since I was 4 or 5,” Bill Walter said. “I’m 74 now, so after all those years, it wouldn’t be summer unless coming to Ocean City,”

This holiday weekend, Ocean City is expecting about 250,000 visitors. The peak is typically around July 4.

