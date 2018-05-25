BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Memorial Day weekend is underway and record-breaking numbers are expected in Maryland.

The familiar sights and sounds of holiday travel, traffic, long lines and people eager for an extended getaway are in full swing throughout the state.

“Just having a good time,” traveler Matt Quick said.

But good times may come at a higher cost for some.

AAA reports gas prices are at their highest point since 2014, inching closer and expected to hit the $3 per gallon mark.

“You know, they could be lower, but right now they’re okay for me,” traveler Alex Conrad said.

The Maryland Transportation Authority is expecting nearly 2 million drivers to pass through the state’s tolls, including the one leading to Ocean City on the Eastern Shore.

Between Friday and Monday, Maryland Transportation officials estimate nearly 350,000 cars will travel on the Bay Bridge.

“Memorial Day traffic is always the worst, but Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City is always the best,” Eric Johnson said.

If flying is more your speed, be prepared to wait there too.

Transportation Security Administration officials expect a record-breaking 40,000 passengers to pass through BWI Airport on Friday alone.

“We do one passenger at a time, one bag at a time and we do not rush,” TSA Officer Christine Johnson said.

Officials are also driving the point home by demonstrating some of the dangerous items some have tired to hide at checkpoints, like a laptop and even a pair of sandals with concealed explosives.

With an estimated 243 million passengers projected to pass through checkpoints nationwide between now and Labor Day, officials are urging travelers to pack smart.

No matter the means, a little patience goes a long way.

“Just got to keep the music up, keep the spirits up and just wait it out,” Perry Stylos said.

