ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland measure setting a new standard for how states deal with foreign interference in local elections on social media will go into law without Gov. Larry Hogan’s signature.

The bill was passed after alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race, and Hogan said Friday that the measure seeks to achieve “a number of laudable goals” he strongly supports. But he says serious constitutional concerns have been raised.

Hogan noted opposition from the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association, which criticized the bill for forcing news websites to publish ad purchases. The association says forcing media organizations to do that violates the First Amendment.

The law requires platforms to create a public database identifying ad purchasers. It extends disclosure rules applying to political ads for radio, television and print to social media.

