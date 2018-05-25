FALLEN OFFICER: Honoring Amy Caprio | Road Closures

WJZ WEATHER: Air Quality Alert For Parts Of MarylandWJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Missing person

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are looking for a missing teen who has been missing for days.

Lauren Taylor Rorick was last seen Tuesday around 6:45 a.m. at 15720 Nelson Perrie Rd. in Brandywine, Maryland.

The 18-year-old is 5-foot-6, 120 lbs. and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Regional Investigation Division Southern Region at 301-292-5399, 240-695-3191 or Public Safety Communications.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch