NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.

Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, says in a news release that the victims in Friday morning’s attack at Noblesville West Middle School are being taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and their families have been notified. He says no other information is available about the victims.

Orem says the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No additional information about the suspect was made public.

Helicopter footage showed students being led from the school to buses north of Indianapolis. Orem says they were being taken to Noblesville High School’s gym, where their families can pick them up.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.

