HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 90-year-old man from Ellicott City.

James H. Reigner was last seen at 9 a.m. Friday, leaving his home in the 8100 block of Hickory High Court.

He left home wearing tan pants, gray shirt and brown shoes and was driving a tan 2006 Toyota Camry with MD tag 4BPC36.

Anyone with information on Reigner should call 911.

