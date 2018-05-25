BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A nice, warm but not a humid day – with lots of sunshine once again.

Saturday and Sunday, more humidity and showers will once again develop across the region. The heaviest rain will likley fall on Sunday with some areas receiving an inch or more.

The good news is that by Memorial Day, drier air will move in alomg with cooler temperatures making for a decent holiday!

Have a nice safe weekend, and drive safely.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook