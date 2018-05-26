BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders continue to honor slain Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

According to police, the 29-year-old officer died while investigating a call for suspicious activity in a Perry Hall neighborhood. Four teenagers have been charged with her murder.

After thousands of people said one final goodbye at her funeral on Friday, a procession led Caprio to her final resting place at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

Following a vigil Friday night held by family and friends at Parkville High School, Caprio was honored again Saturday. People lined the streets to see hundreds of vehicles drive from White Marsh to the Parkville precinct, where Caprio worked. The event was complete with American flags to honor the fallen officer.

“It’s a horrible situation that happened, and at times I guess the police need to know that their average civilians are behind them and support them in their time of need and hurt,” said Patrick Burke of the Chesapeake Jeep Club.

