CATONSVILLE (WJZ) — A 53-year-old bicyclist was killed in a crash in Baltimore County on Friday night, police say.

Baltimore County Police officers responded to the crash just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Baltimore National Pike and Rich Avenue in Catonsville.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound in the second lane of Baltimore National Pike when the car struck a man riding a bicycle. Investigators believe the bicyclist changed lanes in front of the car just before the collision.

The man, identified as Thomas Gerald Cofiell, was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced deceased just after 9 p.m.

The people in the car were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook