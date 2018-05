BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A body was recovered near the Bay Bridge on Friday afternoon, according to our media partner The Baltimore Sun.

Police reportedly found an abandoned car on the eastbound span of the bridge. The body was discovered near the bridge around 2 p.m.

The cause of death and the person’s identity have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

