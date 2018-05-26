BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While many are still searching for answers in the death of Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio, the Baltimore City FOP says the blame for the officer’s death lies with the city’s state’s attorney.

Tributes continued to pour in for Caprio into the weekend, meanwhile, Baltimore City officials continue to clash over how the tragedy could happen.

RELATED: Tributes Continue For Fallen Baltimore Co. Police Officer Amy Caprio

Police say 16-year-old Dawnta Harris admitted to running over the officer while she was responding to suspicious activity in a Perry Hall neighborhood Monday.

Harris had four arrests in the last six months, yet he was still on the streets.

RELATED: Timeline: Dawnta Harris’ Criminal History Leading Up To Killing Of Ofc. Amy Caprio

“Did the system not work? It sounds like it could’ve worked better,” Baltimore County Police Chief Terry Sheridan said.

Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police President Gene Ryan tweeted out this letter shedding light on the youth justice system, and saying the failure lies with State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby — calling her office’s strategy “catch and release.”

Sent to Baltimore Sun today pic.twitter.com/WTj3BB8llx — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) May 25, 2018

Earlier this week, Mosby said her office objected to home detention for Harris.

Juvenile Services said it fought repeatedly for Harris to be placed in secured detention but he wasn’t. A judge ordered Harris’ release just 11 days before the murder, and the department was unable to find him before the incident.

“We made every effort to re-engage with him” Secretary of Juvenile Services Sam Abed said. “When we couldn’t locate him, we escalated it to the court.”

Harris and three other teens are charged with murder in the case.

RELATED: All Suspects In Balt. Co. Ofc. Amy Caprio’s Murder Charged As Adults

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook