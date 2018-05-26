BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s back to working out with a view at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on the weekends.

From now until September 16, all are welcome to participate in free exercise classes, all while enjoying the sights at the Harbor.

“Baltimoreans want to be healthy, they want to be in shape, and some people can’t afford or don’t have the means to have gym memberships, so we wanted to bring those gyms and the instructors to the Inner Harbor,” events manager Megan Campbell said.

Classes are designed for all fitness levels, ranging from yoga to dance to beginner running.

This is the sixth year of the Waterfront Wellness series.

Find out more about the program here.

