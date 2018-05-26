ANNAPOLIS, MD — A majority of 2017’s fastest-growing cities in the United States are in the South and seven of the country’s 15 fastest-growing cities are in Texas, according to new population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday.

The Census also released a list of the 15 cities with the largest population gains and a majority of those cities were also in the south. The population estimates released Thursday are for cities, boroughs, villages towns and townships and are current as of July 1, 2017.

Click here to see how the population changed in Maryland counties and Baltimore City.

