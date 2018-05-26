Filed Under:Baltimore County, Missing person

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

James Christian Tyler was last seen Friday around 3 p.m. leaving his home in the 8700 block of Maravoss Lane in Parkville, Maryland.

Tyler is 5 feet, about 100 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, white shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Tyler’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 410-307-2020.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch