PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.
James Christian Tyler was last seen Friday around 3 p.m. leaving his home in the 8700 block of Maravoss Lane in Parkville, Maryland.
Tyler is 5 feet, about 100 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, white shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information about Tyler’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 410-307-2020.
