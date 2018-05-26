PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

James Christian Tyler was last seen Friday around 3 p.m. leaving his home in the 8700 block of Maravoss Lane in Parkville, Maryland.

Tyler is 5 feet, about 100 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, white shorts and black shoes.

Missing Child: #BCoPD searching for James Christian Tyler (12) from 8700-blk of Maravoss Ln. 21234. Last seen on 5/25, leaving his home just after 3p.m. James is 5'0", 100 pounds, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, white shorts and black tennis shoes. Pls call 410-307-2020.^SV pic.twitter.com/cqQyaTcvTQ — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) May 26, 2018

Anyone with information about Tyler’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 410-307-2020.

