CROWNSVILLE, MD (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating after a man is killed in an early morning boating accident.

Investigators remain on scene after a 51-year-old man from Anne Arundel County died after his boat struck a marker in the Severn River area.

Maryland Natural Resources Police spokesperson, Candy Thomson, says the fatal accident occurred in the section of the Severn River known as “The Narrows.”

