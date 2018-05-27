BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore officials are urging people to evacuate and avoid the Clipper Mill area due to severe weather.

The Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management asks that individuals near or in the Clipper Mill area to evacuate or stay away from the area due to the Jones Falls overflowing.

The National Weather has issued a Flash Flood Warning for several parts of Maryland Sunday and areas like Ellicott City have been pounded by flooding.

