BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Severe weather has been pounding the state as rainfall has prompted Flash Flooding Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

Ellicott City, which has been recovering from a devastating flood from July 2016, is experiencing dangerous flood waters Sunday afternoon, which has prompted a Flash Flood Emergency.

[WARNING: Explicit language used in video below]

440 PM – **FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY** has been issued for Ellicott City in Howard County, Maryland. Significant flash flooding and multiple water rescues have been reported on Main Street in Ellicott City. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 27, 2018

This is a second video from my sister on #EllicotCity Main Street. This is as high, if not higher than 2 years ago. She is safe for now, no idea if everyone made it out of the 1st floors. @WJZDevin @wjz @FOXBaltimore @CairnsKcairns @wbaltv11 @weatherchannel: video via Kali Harris pic.twitter.com/KOQUH0aBwp — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) May 27, 2018

This is a developing story.

