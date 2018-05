BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Flash Flood Warning and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Maryland for Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says Baltimore City and Baltimore County are under a Flash Flood Warning and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5 p.m., while Anne Arundel County is just under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

#Baltimore City and Baltimore County are under a Flash Flood Warning through 5 p.m. Some places have already seen 3" of rain with another 2" possible over the next hour. Remember turn around, don't drown! pic.twitter.com/rQfcFUpEmu — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) May 27, 2018

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for #Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County until 5 p.m. Storms are moving south at 10 mph. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/PnBXxtesDd — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) May 27, 2018

Stay with WJZ for the latest updates.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook