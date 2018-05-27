OCEAN CITY, MD (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police say a Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition at Christiana Hospital after two personal watercrafts collided in the waters off of Ocean City.

Investigators believe the woman and the other driver were going about 35mph at the time of the accident.

The driver of the second personal watercraft was not injured but has been charged with negligent operation.

Maryland Natural Resources Police continue to investigate this accident.

