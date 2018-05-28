ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — It’s been a long night for residents, business owners and first responders in Ellicott City as they assess the damage and begin cleaning up following a catastrophic storm Sunday.

RELATED: ‘It’s Just Heartbreaking’: Ellicott City Pummeled By Devastating Flash Floods Yet Again

Crews were seen towing cars out of the mud on Main Street and surrounding areas Monday as the shock of Sunday’s storm — not even two years after the last flood in July 2016.

Cars towed out of mud, silt, water in Ellicott City. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/FHYPf1zKdn — Kimberly Eiten (@WJZKimberly) May 28, 2018

The scene is a disaster zone — trees and lawn furniture shredded in yards and debris in the streets, roads washed away and mud everywhere.

“It’s still a difficult scene down there,” said County Executive Allen Kittleman. “It’s devastating for all of us.”

County officials reported that 1,100 calls came into the 911 call center Sunday and almost 300 citizens were helped by first responders — 20 to 30 of those were water rescues or people trapped in buildings.

Fire crews also responded to two fires; one was a second-alarm fire possibly caused by a lightning strike. The city is also experiencing utility issues on College Avenue and a sewer line was washed out on Bonnie Branch.

Rescue crews are still actively searching waterways for possible victims as well as National Guardsman Eddison Hermond who went missing Sunday during the height of the storm.

RELATED: Rescuers Searching For Missing National Guardsman In Ellicott City

Witnesses said the 39-year-old man was helping a woman find her cat in a parking lot behind the restaurant La Palapa when he was swept away. Officials said they are actively looking from Hermond and have searched cars and buildings using technology and search dogs to find him.

PHOTOS: A look at some of the aftermath of the #EllicottCityFlood. Main St is closed off this is as close as media is being allowed for the time being. This definitely looks worse than the 2016 damage. pic.twitter.com/Egn8ZYqoDU — George Solis (@GeorgeSolisWJZ) May 28, 2018

Officials also told stories of heroism — including one of a Howard County police officer who almost lost his life trying to help a family evacuate. When the water reached his chest, he was pulled under. He grabbed a staircase railing near the railroad and pulled himself to safety.

But, the police chief said it wasn’t just first responders saving lives. Everyday people saved lives, too, helping neighbors trapped in cars and helping others evacuate.

WJZ’s Drone 13 captured what Ellicott City’s damaged looked like from above.

Many residents are still without power and business owners are just beginning to see how the flood damaged their storefronts downtown.

It’s deja vu for them as they only recently began to bounce back from another flash flood in July 2016.

Some business owners aren’t sure if they can rebuild again, especially since officials have said this flood was worse then the last one.

VIDEO: Interview with a business owner. Listen to what she had to say about 2016 flooding versus now. pic.twitter.com/NXpgZ1UCsW — George Solis (@GeorgeSolisWJZ) May 28, 2018

But Ellicott City wasn’t the only community to see flood damage. Parts of Baltimore County and Baltimore City also saw major flooding and are cleaning up Monday as well.

RELATED: Residents Across Maryland Reeling After Weekend Storm

Residents of Frederick Avenue in Baltimore City are also cleaning up Monday after their street, homes and cars flooded.

In Baltimore County, officials are still assessing damage, where parts of Dundalk and Catonsville flooded Sunday.

Catonsville saw more than 10 inches of rain — more than Ellicott City.

Three people were rescued Sunday afternoon from a rock in the middle of the Gunpowder River.

According to officials, no one has been reported missing in Baltimore County and no serious injuries have been reported.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook