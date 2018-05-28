BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for parts of Maryland Monday following weekend thunderstorms.

The warning has been extended to Baltimore County until 7:00 Monday morning, and Northwestern Anne Arundel County and Central Howard County until 11 a.m.

6:04 AM – Floodwaters are moving downstream into the Patuxent River now between Anne Arundel and Prince Georges Counties. The reporting gauge east of Bowie shows the river level rising quickly. Avoid areas near the river this morning. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 28, 2018

A warning is also in effect for West Central Anne Arundel County and Prince George’s County until 9:15 a.m.

Some safety reminders as flood waters recede. pic.twitter.com/jcpOIRaR2l — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 28, 2018

The National Weather Service tells drivers to turn around instead of driving through flooded roads as there is a large risk of drowning and most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The warning comes as a state of emergency is called for Historic Ellicott City.

RELATED: ‘It’s Just Heartbreaking’: Ellicott City Pummeled By Devastating Flash Floods Yet Again

Monday AM: Heavy equipment moving in – HUGE tree trunks coming out – water still draining into the swollen Patapsco in #ElicottCity. pic.twitter.com/aaT882EKEo — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) May 28, 2018

Eight inches of rain caused flash floods to hit the area Sunday, two years after the region was hit by devastating flooding in July 2016. Officials believe it could be worse than last time with the exception that no injuries or deaths have been reported so far. Two people died in the 2016 floods.

